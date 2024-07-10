Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to transfer rumours about Manchester City star

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has responded to recent rumours about Jack Grealish’s Manchester City future possibly being in some doubt this summer.

The England international has not been at his most convincing during his time at the Etihad Stadium, even if he’s played his part in some highly successful trophy-winning campaigns, including that memorable treble of 2022/23.

It could be that Grealish would do well to try a new challenge now so we can see the best of him again, but for the time being it seems Romano isn’t at all convinced about the speculation surrounding his future.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano responded to some of the recent stories about Grealish to confirm that he hasn’t heard anything of this nature from his sources.

Things could change, of course, but for now it seems Romano, one of the most reliable transfer journalists in the industry, is not aware of anything concrete happening on this one.

Grealish transfer rumours shut down by Romano

“There have been some new rumours about Jack Grealish and his future at Manchester City possibly being in doubt,” Romano said in today’s column.

“Still, I can honestly say I don’t have any concrete info on Grealish now. I’m not hearing anything new, decisions, bid or anything… it’s all quiet around him at Man City now. We will see.”

City fans will no doubt hope Grealish can simply stay put and finally start to show what he’s really capable of next season.