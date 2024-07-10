Video: Controversial decision leads to Harry Kane equalising for England

Bayern Munich
Posted by

England are level in their Euro 2024 semi-final clash with the Netherlands in Dortmund and it has arrived in very controversial fashion.

The Three Lions fell behind in the match after a wonderful strike from Xavi Simons gave the Dutch the lead early on. Gareth Southgate’s men have responded to the goal well and have now equalised from the penalty spot.

The spot-kick was awarded controversially after Harry Kane connected with the boot of Denzel Dumfries after seeing a shot go over the bar.

Nobody expected a penalty to be given and it was a shock to see the referee run over to the VAR monitor to have another look.

Once given the chance, Kane made no mistake from the spot as the Three Lions now push to get themselves in front.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Dutch sensation fires rocket into top corner to give Netherlands dream start
Video: Declan Rice says it is “a privilege” to play with highly-rated England star

Watch: Harry Kane slots home controversial penalty for England

More Stories Harry Kane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.