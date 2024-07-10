Video: Controversial decision leads to Harry Kane equalising for England

England are level in their Euro 2024 semi-final clash with the Netherlands in Dortmund and it has arrived in very controversial fashion.

The Three Lions fell behind in the match after a wonderful strike from Xavi Simons gave the Dutch the lead early on. Gareth Southgate’s men have responded to the goal well and have now equalised from the penalty spot.

The spot-kick was awarded controversially after Harry Kane connected with the boot of Denzel Dumfries after seeing a shot go over the bar.

Nobody expected a penalty to be given and it was a shock to see the referee run over to the VAR monitor to have another look.

Once given the chance, Kane made no mistake from the spot as the Three Lions now push to get themselves in front.

Watch: Harry Kane slots home controversial penalty for England