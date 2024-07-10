Journalist backs James Ward-Prowse to become the next West Ham captain

West Ham United are undergoing significant changes under new manager Julen Lopetegui, who has replaced David Moyes with plans to implement a more attacking style of football.

One of the key decisions on Lopetegui’s agenda could be of appointing a new team captain, amid uncertainties surrounding the future of current player Kurt Zouma.

According to Sky Sports and talkSPORT’s Bardell, James Ward-Prowse has been strongly backed as the ideal candidate for the captaincy.

Ward-Prowse, known for his leadership qualities and previous experience as captain at Southampton, is seen as a natural fit to lead the team.

Bardell emphasised Ward-Prowse’s consistency on the field and his ability to influence matches, making him a standout option for the role.

Speaking to West Ham Zone, Bardell said:

“I think the obvious one would be James Ward-Prowse. He’s a real leader and was captain before with Southampton. He’s probably going to play most weeks and I can see him making the most sense.”

“I know Kilman was the captain at Wolves under Lopetegui but I think that would be too much to ask of him with established players already at the club.

“Bowen would be a different type of captain, he’d lead by example on the pitch rather than barking orders but Ward-Prowse would be the standout option for me.“

While Ward-Prowse is a frontrunner, other potential candidates include players like Jarrod Bowen, who could lead by example through on-field performance rather than vocal leadership.

However, Ward-Prowse’s experience and vocal presence on the pitch make him a compelling choice under the new management.

With Kurt Zouma’s future at West Ham in question, the decision on the team’s captaincy takes on added significance. Lopetegui will need to assess the squad’s dynamics and leadership potential carefully as he builds his vision for the club’s future.

As West Ham prepare for the upcoming season, the appointment of a new captain will be closely watched by fans and pundits alike, shaping expectations for the team’s performance and cohesion on the field.