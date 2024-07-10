Director confirms he wants to sign Leeds first-team ace

Leeds United midfielder Glen Kamara is reportedly a transfer target for Ligue 1 club Rennes this summer in what could be a worrying development for Daniel Farke’s side.

Rennes have confirmed their pursuit of Kamara publicly now, and it remains to be seen if Leeds can hold on to the 28-year-old, who will no doubt be tempted by the prospect of moving back to playing in a top division again after his time in the Championship with the Yorkshire outfit.

Kamara joined Leeds from Rangers in 2023 and is just the kind of player Farke will want to have in his squad as they go for promotion once again next term,

Leeds will need to make new signings this summer to help them try again for a promotion push, but losing a key player like Kamara could majorly disrupt their progress.

Discussing Kamara interest from his club, Rennes sporting director Frederic Massara said: “He’s a Leeds player, a good player, interesting for sure, but lots of names that perhaps haven’t come out could come, and even quickly, I hope we’ll finalize soon.”

Leeds will now have a decision to make and it will be interesting to see how firm they are able to stand on this, or how much money they can make if they do eventually concede that they have to make a sale.