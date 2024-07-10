Big blow for unwanted Arsenal star as dream club unable to afford transfer

The future of Kieran Tierney at Arsenal remains up in the air ahead of the 2024/25 campaign as Celtic will not be able to afford the defender despite both parties being open to a return.

The left-back parted ways with the Scottish giants in 2019 as part of a £25m deal but things have not worked out for Tierney at the Emirates Stadium as the defender struggles with consistent injury issues.

The 27-year-old has missed a lot of games since moving to Arsenal and that resulted in Mikel Arteta losing faith in the Scotland star. The Spanish coach would replace the left-back with Oleksandr Zinchenko in 2022 and has since used multiple players in the role.

Tierney spent last season on loan with Spanish side Real Sociedad, where he featured in 27 games for the La Liga club. However, injury issues struck again as the full-back had problems with his hamstring and missed several matches.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are ready to accept offers for Tierney this summer despite his contract running until June 2026.

The Gunners may find it hard to move the Scotland star on as the defender unfortunately suffered another hamstring problem during Euro 2024 and is currently trying to recover from his latest setback.

Could Celtic complete a deal for Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney?

Tierney has admitted that he would like to return to Celtic this summer but according to Football Insider, the Scottish champions are unlikely to be able to afford the Arsenal star’s asking price.

The left-back came through the Hoops’ academy and went on to play 170 times for the Glasgow-based team before leaving in 2019. Celtic is a place close to the defender’s heart and as he continues to deal with consistent injury issues, it is a club where he can return to and feel loved.

It is unlikely that the Scottish club will be able to afford a transfer for Tierney, which leaves Arsenal looking at other options to offload the injury-prone defender.