Leeds rejected permanent deal for 20-year-old they allowed to leave on loan

Leeds United blocked Plymouth Argyle’s attempts to sign Darko Gyabi on a permanent transfer before sanctioning a second loan this summer, according to Neil Dewsnip.

The 20-year-old central midfielder only has five senior appearances under his belt for the Whites to date — including one in the Premier League — but played 10 games after joining Plymouth on loan for the second half of last season before his campaign was cut short by a groin injury.

Despite that spell on the sidelines, Gyabi impressed enough to convince Argyle to bring him back to Home Park for the 2024/25 campaign.

However, according to director of football Dewsnip, Plymouth originally pushed for a permanent transfer, only to be knocked back by Leeds.

“One of our methods of success over the last few years is having had players on loan, and then being able to go back to buy them in some cases,” Dewsnip told Plymouth Live.

“Darko wasn’t on the market to be bought. Leeds didn’t encourage that discussion. We did have a little nibble at that but it wasn’t really on their agenda, but to get him back on loan was the next best thing we could do, and that’s what we have achieved.

“We all thought he contributed massively last year so the fact he was injured at the end of the season, that was really disappointing for me and Nance (first team coach Kevin Nancekivell) not to be able to select him. So to get him back is great, I’m really looking forward to seeing him play.”

Dewsnip addresses Gyabi recall concerns

Plymouth suffered last season due to the likes of Finn Azaz, Kaine Kesler Hayden and Luke Cundle being recalled from loans during the campaign.

But Dewsnip has attempted to relieve supporter worries that could happen again this season with Gyabi, revealing Leeds only have a short window during which they can terminate the loan.

“The best we can do, which we have achieved, is to design the agreement with an incredibly short period that Leeds United can request him back,” he said.

“Leeds United are more than okay with that. I don’t want to mislead the fans, of course, but I would be incredibly surprised if they recall him.”