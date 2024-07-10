Leicester plan the signing of £50m man as KDH replacement

Leicester City are plotting a bid to sign Matt O’Riley from Celtic to replace outgoing midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, according to reports.

The Foxes recently said goodbye to Dewsbury-Hall, with the midfielder reuniting with manager Enzo Maresca at Chelsea after the pair helped win promotion from the Championship with Leicester last season.

With 12 goals and 14 assists to his name in 44 Championship appearances, Dewsbury-Hall was named Leicester’s Supporters’ and Players’ Player of the Year last season and will leave a big hole in the midfield of new boss Steve Cooper.

What’s more, with Wilfred Ndidi’s contract expiring at the end of June, there’s something of a midfield crisis developing at the King Power Stadium.

O’Riley to replace Dewsbury-Hall for Leicester?

According to The Sun, Leicester have locked their sights on Celtic midfielder O’Riley as their ideal replacement for Dewsbury-Hall.

The report states that the former England youth international — who now represents Denmark at senior level — is available for £50m this summer.

That is a handsome sum for a player whose only top-flight experience has come in Scotland. However, the 23-year-old’s numbers speak for themselves, with O’Riley notching 19 goals and 18 assists in 49 appearances across all competition last season to help the Hoops win a Premiership and Scottish Cup double.

According to The Sun, the £50m price tag has already put fellow Premier League side Brighton off a pursuit of O’Riley, meaning Leicester would have a clear run at his signature at present.