Video: “These are the last battles” – Lionel Messi into another final with Argentina

Copa America
Just like clockwork, Lionel Messi and his Argentina side have made it into yet another final, this time in the Copa America after beating Canada 2-0 in the semi-final.

At 37 years of age, the Albiceleste talisman knows that there won’t be too many more moments like this to enjoy.

“Yes, I am aware that these are the last battles… I am enjoying them to the fullest,” he said in a post-match interview, captured by DSports Radio.

“It’s not easy to be in a final again, we need to enjoy, enjoy every moment.”

Man City’s Julian Alvarez was the other scorer in the game, with Uruguay and Colombia battling it out on Wednesday night for the right to meet Messi and Co. in Sunday’s showpiece.

