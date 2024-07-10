Highly-rated Man United ace has turned down new contract offer

Man United will already be concentrating on player’s fitness as they begin to rejoin the club after their summer sabbatical.

Some are still at the European Championship and Copa America, and as such they will have their holidays as soon as the country’s participation in the relevant tournament ends.

In the meantime, the transfer window is already open, and it’s imperative that Erik ten Hag, his backroom team, and the board work together in bringing in the right type of player whilst also moving on those players that remain surplus to requirements.

Willy Kambwala could be set to leave Man United

Young Willy Kambwala was thought to have a bright future at Old Trafford, the 19-year-old having broken into the first-team ranks last season.

However, there’s a shock in-store for fans of the Red Devils.

News #MUFC: Homegrown player Willy #Kambwala has rejected an offer to extend his contract, which runs until 2025. There are inquiries from the MLS, France, Bundesliga and Spain. He probably prefers LaLiga. — Christopher Michel (@CMoffiziell) July 10, 2024

According to sports journalist, Christopher Michel, posting on X (formerly Twitter), Kambwala has turned down the offer of an extension to his contract with the club and is looking elsewhere for his next move.

It’s believed that he may prefer a move to Spain with clubs in La Liga, MLS, the Bundesliga and Ligue Un all thought to have made enquiries.

That decision will surely have come as a bitter blow to ten Hag in particular, as Kambwala had clearly won the manager’s trust last season.

However, news that United appear to be prioritising a move for Bayern Munich centre-back, Matthijs de Ligt, has probably left the Congolese youngster wondering where his next game is coming from.

It isn’t clear at this stage whether the Red Devils will improve their offer to the player or if they’ll allow him to move on given that there’s just a year left on his current deal.