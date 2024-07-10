Huge Man United flop gets chance to resurrect his fading career in Spain

Aside from making those new signings that will hopefully propel them to greater heights domestically and in Europe, Man United also need to prioritise outgoings for those players that could be classed as ‘dead wood.’

Every club has those players that are sat around taking up space in the squad or who are on loan but are still a drain on club finances because of their salaries still being paid.

One of Erik ten Hag’s best players at Ajax, Donny van de Beek, never came anywhere close to hitting those same heights at Man United.

Girona to sign Man United flop van de Beek

Just like Antony, who was another player to follow ten Hag from Amsterdam, playing for the Old Trafford outfit has proven to be too big an ask for the 27-year-old.

Sent out on loan to Everton and Eintracht Frankfurt over the past couple of seasons, van de Beek’s United hell appears to be finally coming to an end.

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter), from CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, the Dutch midfielder is going to sign for La Liga outfit, Girona, for an initial fee of just €500,000.

Add-ons to the deal could bring the final fee to nearer €15m, but that’s still nowhere close to the €39m fee (transfermarkt) that United paid Ajax to sign the player back in 2020.

The move would finally allow the Red Devils to move on from one of their biggest recent transfer mistakes, and give van de Beek the opportunity to resurrect a career that hit the buffers almost as soon as he put pen to paper on his contract at Old Trafford.

With Girona about to enjoy their maiden Champions League campaign in 2024/25, the signing of the Dutchman couldn’t have come at a more opportune moment.

