Man United touting Jadon Sancho across Europe as Juve hope for initial loan deal

With his Man United career definitively over Jadon Sancho is looking at future playing options, and Italian giants, Juventus, are believed to want to sign the winger on loan with the option of a permanent transfer.

CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of the Red Devils transfer plans note that United would prefer a straight sale and have set a price tag of €50m, though would accept upwards of €40m.

Jadon Sancho hasn’t made a decision on his future club yet

To that end, it’s understood that they’ve been touting the player’s availability to Napoli, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

From Sancho’s own point of view, his inner circle have intimated that the former England international hasn’t yet made a decision on his preferred destination, though he is aware of Juve’s interest and is apparently pleased by it.

In order for Juve to help bring in funds to potentially secure Sancho permanently, CaughtOffside sources also note that several clubs from Europe have been linked with Matias Soule, Federico Chiesa and Weston McKennie.

The sale of the trio would bring in significant enough funds to land the player, and Juve are known to be open offers for all three.

The issue for United is whether they accede to Sancho’s wishes, given that Juve could be the club he decides to prioritise over all others, or if they decide to accept bids from elsewhere.

It’s in everyone’s best interests that a deal is rubber stamped as quickly as practicable, in order that all parties can move on.