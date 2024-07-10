Manchester United are “pushing” to complete a deal with Paris Saint Germain to sign midfielder Manuel Ugarte according to journalist Christopher Michel.

Having sorted out Erik ten Hag’s future, United are now pressing ahead with strengthening a squad, which despite winning the FA Cup finished a lowly eighth in the Premier League and got knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage last seasn.

The Red Devils have had two bids rejected by Everton for Jarrad Branthwaite, but are believed to be close to completing deals for Dutch duo Joshua Zirkzee and Matthijs de Ligt, whilst they have also had an offer accepted for Lille’s Leny Yoro, although the teenager prefers a move to Real Madrid.

United pushing to sign Ugarte

United don’t just want to strengthen in defence and attack, they are also looking to add reinforcements in the middle of the park.

The club would ideally like to sell Casemiro this summer, with the Brazilian attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League, whilst it’s unclear if they will look to make Sofyan Amrabat’s loan move permanent.

PSG midfielder Ugarte is a player United have been linked with, and the Uruguayan, who nearly joined Chelsea last summer has struggled in his first season with the French giants.

Ugarte made 25 appearances in his debut campaign in Ligue 1, but PSG are believed to be open to letting him leave this summer and have reportedly made him available for transfer.

According to Michel, United are “pushing” to get a deal done for the midfielder, with PSG wanting to recoup as much of the €60m they shelled out for the 23-year-old last summer.

Michel adds that United value the player at around €42m, and they believe a compromise could be reached at around the €51m mark, with Ugarte already thought to have approved a move to Old Trafford.

Ugarte would certainly strengthen United’s options in the middle of the park and there’s the possibility he could form a very good partnership with Kobbie Mainoo, although United will need to sell a few players in order to fund all these deals.