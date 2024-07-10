Maresca to decide if €35m-rated Chelsea ace can join Juventus

There’s an important season ahead for Chelsea and Enzo Maresca, as the Blues look to put the poor standard of performances and results of the past couple of seasons behind them.

Todd Boehly surely couldn’t have foreseen that the club would arguably have been in a worse position than when he took over, a few years after he began his tenure.

Chelsea defender Badiashile to Juventus?

The American is largely to blame, however, given that there’s been a steady stream of outgoing transfers, and an ever-changing starting XI which has meant an associated lack of consistency on the pitch.

Maresca will be looking to change all that, as long as he’s given the tools to do the job, and one of the first decisions he needs to make is whether to cash in on 23-year-old centre-back, Benoit Badiashile.

???? LO MANDA MARESCA ? Possibile occasione #Badiashile per la difesa della #Juventus! Rispunta il nome del difensore francese di proprietà del #Chelsea, già seguito dai bianconeri ai tempi del #Monaco ? 23 anni, mancino, Badiashile è reduce da una stagione piuttosto… pic.twitter.com/0ARWnRjw7l — calciomercato.it (@calciomercatoit) July 8, 2024

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) from Calciomercato, Italian giants, Juventus, have been following the player since he was at Monaco, and after a difficult season at Stamford Bridge, new Bianconeri manager, Thiago Motta, could be tempted to made a bid for the £35m-rated defender.

If Enzo Maresca wants to put his own stamp on his Chelsea squad, then undoubtedly some players will be considered surplus to requirements.

However, the new man in charge doesn’t want to fall into the trap of his predecessors, or he too may find difficulties when trying to get any sort of winning run going.

The whole ‘fire sale’ mentality that seems to have been part of the Blues modus operandi over the past couple of years has to stop.

Unless of course, Boehly has made a rod for his own back in terms of Financial Fair Play, and this will actually be a way of life for the club for a good while yet.