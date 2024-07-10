Opinion: Mbappe showed with Spain performance that he could struggle at Real Madrid

Now that Kylian Mbappe no longer has the European Championship title to worry about, he can look ahead to a new club career at Real Madrid.

After some well deserved rest, it will be time for the Frenchman to be unveiled at the Santiago Bernabeu, and the pressure will be on Los Blancos’ new Galactico from the minute he steps out onto the pitch in Real’s all white kit.

Mbappe to rival Vini Jr. for left-sided slot at Real Madrid?

Mbappe remains a most lethal marksman, with an astonishing return of 288 goals and 126 assists in 373 games, per transfermarkt.

That Florentino Perez has managed to engineer a free transfer for a player of his standing is a masterstroke. However, it’s worth sounding a small note of caution.

Mbappe’s performance against Spain on Tuesday night, brought to light, again, passages of play that are likely to make the Frenchman’s life far from plain sailing in La Liga.

His preferred position is playing on the left side of the attack, and coming inside on his right foot. At present, Vini Jr. does a more than acceptable job in that area of the pitch for the Spanish giants.

Even if Carlo Ancelotti were able to accommodate the pair down the same side of the pitch – which is debatable – Mbappe showed when having Theo Hernandez overlapping him, that taking up positions further in didn’t suit him well.

There’s a cogent argument that neither the Frenchman or the Brazilian would be as effective on the right side either, though it’s entirely possible Ancelotti sees Mbappe as playing more centrally.

That would mean a switch from the Italian coach’s preferred 4-3-1-2 formation, and the benching of a regular starter in any event.

Were Mbappe to struggle as he has of late in that left-sided role, it will be interesting to see how it affects Madrid as a group.