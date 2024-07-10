Video: Chairs thrown as attack from Netherlands fans force English supporters to run into bar

There has been some ugly scenes in Dortmund ahead of the Netherlands’ semi-final match with England on Wednesday night as a group of Dutch fans have attacked a bar full of English supporters.

There has not been a lot of trouble in Germany throughout Euro 2024 but there have been one or two highly publicised incidents between fans. Ahead of England’s opening match with Serbia, a few Serbian supporters clashed with Albanian fans in Gelsenkirchen and there have not been many big clashes outside of that.

Ahead of the semi-final clash between the Netherlands and England on Wednesday, a group of Dutch fans have attacked English people in a bar in Dortmund.

Footage has emerged of chairs being thrown at England supporters, forcing them to run for cover into the pubs.

This is the last thing anyone wanted to see before the second semi-final gets underway on Wednesday and hopefully, no one was injured in the incident.

Watch: Netherlands fans attack England supporters in Dortmund

Nasty scenes in Dortmund as Netherlands fans attack a bar full of English fans.. ??????????@footbalIfights pic.twitter.com/Llf99CTB5K — Football Tweet ?? (@Football__Tweet) July 10, 2024