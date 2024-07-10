Netherlands vs England confirmed team news: Gareth Southgate makes one change

The Netherlands and England will contest the second semi-final of Euro 2024 on Wednesday night in Dortmund with Spain awaiting the winners in Sunday’s final.

Ronald Koeman’s side have not been at their best in Germany so far and can count themselves lucky to be in the semi-finals, evident in his side finishing third in their group.

However, that allowed them to be placed on the easier side of the draw as the Dutch overcame Romania and Turkey to set up a mouth-watering clash with England. The Netherlands needed to come from behind to beat the Turks last time out and that could give them confidence to go all the way.

The Dutch have several top players that can hurt England and for the clash with the Three Lions, Koeman has made just one change to his team.

Steven Bergwijn is replaced by Donyell Malen on the right wing as the Dutch look to capitalise on Kieran Trippier playing out of position.

Confirmed Netherlands starting 11

As for England, Gareth Southgate’s men have also been below par throughout the Euros and are also fortunate to be playing on Wednesday night. The Three Lions have come under a lot of criticism over the last three weeks but confidence seems to be growing in the English camp.

That is due to how they beat Switzerland in the quarter-finals as they needed to come from behind for a second straight game to advance.

The Three Lions converted all of their penalties in a shoot-out to set up a match with the Netherlands tonight and many are picking England to get past the Dutch, despite their uninspiring performances so far.

Southgate has made just one change to his side with Marc Guehi returning to replace Ezri Konsa in the back three.

Confirmed England starting 11