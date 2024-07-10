West Ham star Jarrod Bowen has no interest in joining Newcastle this summer despite interest from the Magpies according to reports.

Bowen, who is currently with the England squad at Euro 2024 had a brilliant season for the Hammers scoring 16 Premier League goals as West Ham secured a top half finish.

The England international is under contract at the London Stadium until 2030, but his performances have attracted the interest of a number of clubs including Newcastle and Liverpool.

Bowen not interested in joining Newcastle

Having made sure they are compliant with profit and sustainability rules through the sales of Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson the Magpies can now turn their full attention to strengthening a squad which missed out on European football last season.

Newcastle are known to be in the market for attacking reinforcements and the likes of Bowen and Chelsea’s Noni Madueke are believed to be two names under consideration.

Bowen joined West Ham from Hull City in 2020 and has gone on to establish himself as a key player for the Hammers making 202 appearances to date, scoring 60 goals and providing 39 assists.

HITC report that Bowen is happy at the London Stadium and is “uninterested” in a move to St James’ Park, and even a lucrative offer from the north east wouldn’t tempt him.

With Miguel Almiron looking set to join the Saudi Pro League Newcastle have identified the 27-year-old as one of their main targets.

HITC add that the Hammers would likely ask for a fee of more than £100m for the former Hull star, and that sort of figure is almost certainly beyond the realms of possibility for Newcastle.

Eddie Howe’s side will likely have to turn to alternative options in their pursuit for a right winger, and a move for Madueke will seemingly be difficult as well with Chelsea unlikely to want to part ways with England under-21 international.