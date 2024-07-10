Newcastle trio could be asked to train with U21s if they fail to find new clubs soon

Newcastle United are looking to offload several players as manager Eddie Howe aims to finalise his squad ahead of the pre-season.

The Magpies have been active in the transfer market, securing the signings of Lloyd Kelly, John Ruddy, and Lewis Hall.

In terms of outgoings, Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh have both departed in big-money moves. However, the club is struggling to offload several other players, including Ryan Fraser, Jamal Lewis, and Isaac Hayden.

Newcastle trio could be asked to train with U21s

According to The Athletic, if the trio cannot find new clubs in the next few days, they could be asked to train with the U21s. Eddie Howe is keen to focus pre-season training on the players who are part of his plans for the upcoming season and wants to ensure that those not in his plans do not mix with the rest of the squad.

Ryan Fraser, who enjoyed a successful loan spell with Southampton, has reportedly agreed terms with a newly promoted side, but the move is yet to be finalised.

Meanwhile, Jamal Lewis and Isaac Hayden are also not in Howe’s plans and are expected to be moved on this summer.

Newcastle’s financial constraints despite Saudi backing

Newcastle did not have the best of seasons last year but will hope to bounce back stronger. However, they do face certain financial constraints in bolstering their squad despite being owner by a Saudi PIF.

The Magpies’ commitment to Financial Fair Play and the PSR requires them to generate significant funds through player sales, casting doubt on the futures of star players like Miguel Almiron, Alexander Isak, and Anthony Gordon.

However, reports indicate that the club is prepared to accept a points deduction next season rather than parting with their key stars.