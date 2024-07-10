Positive talks held: Arsenal ace emerges as transfer target for European giants

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is reportedly emerging as a transfer target for Marseille, with initial positive talks held, according to journalist Santi Aouna.

Nketiah has struggled for playing time in Mikel Arteta’s side in recent times, so it makes sense that he’ll surely be on his way out of the Emirates Stadium this summer for more playing time.

Marseille have Roberto de Zerbi in as their new manager and are also closing in on signing Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, according to Fabrizio Romano via his Daily Briefing column.

See below as Nketiah is now another name being linked with Marseille this summer, with the Ligue 1 giants exploring this possibility and having positive contacts so far…

?EXCL: ?????????? #PL | ? Marseille explore la possibilité de signer Eddie Nketiah, l'attaquant d'Arsenal. ?Des premiers échanges positifs ont déjà avec le représentant du joueurhttps://t.co/EXO4fS48KA pic.twitter.com/zfhkyXkXvn — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) July 10, 2024

Nketiah could surely be a useful signing for a club like Marseille, even if things haven’t quite gone to plan for him at Arsenal.

The 25-year-old clearly has some potential, even if he’s not quite good enough to be a regular starter for Arsenal, and it will be interesting to see if he benefits from moving abroad for a new challenge.

Arsenal have had a quiet start to the summer, but player sales like this could be essential to help the north London club keep in line with Financial Fair Play laws and to afford the signings they need.

Nketiah being homegrown means Arsenal would make pure profit from his sale, so the club will no doubt be hoping to get a decent fee to give them a bit of breathing room as they look to afford some big-name targets.

Riccardo Calafiori to Arsenal remains in the works, while Fabrizio Romano has also told CaughtOffside about Arsenal’s Mikel Merino interest in the latest edition of his exclusive column.

Calafiori and Merino look like ideal additions to Arteta’s squad, while fans will probably be content with squad players like Nketiah leaving this summer.