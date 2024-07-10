Agent confirms international defender dreams of playing for Leicester City

The agent of new Leicester City signing Caleb Okoli has spoken out on his client’s dream of playing in the Premier League after finalising his recent transfer from Serie A giants Atalanta.

The 22-year-old didn’t play much for Atalanta during his time there, but had impressive loan spells with the likes of Cremonese, SPAL, and, more recently, Frosinone.

Now Okoli’s agent Alessandro Barison has spoken out on the move to the King Power Stadium, praising the move as a dream come true for the player and his family, who have always been close in terms of their support and advice for his career moves so far.

Barison is clearly delighted to have helped Okoli get the move to Leicester this summer as he gave some insight into how talks went and how everyone has reacted to it.

“When you have the trust of a coach like Cooper, who wants you, it’s important. The boy is very happy because there is maximum trust from both the coach and the management,” Barison said.

“They wanted him strongly and took him. In three or four days, everything was closed.

“I am satisfied and especially Caleb. Going to the Premier League has always been his dream. This call came perhaps even earlier than expected. I had said that he wanted to get there in a couple of years, but we are very happy.

“Great credit goes to the family, who were very careful in the choice (of club) and have always been close to him. The boy has never let it go to his head.”

He added: “His next goal is to (earn a place in) the national team, which he cares a lot about. But let’s take one step at a time. There are many strong teams in the Premier League and it will be difficult.

“But getting there has always been his dream, since he was a child. Leicester is a very ambitious club, with a training centre that is among the best in Europe.”

Leicester look to have landed themselves an exciting talent and they’ll hope it can serve them well as they prepare for life back in the Premier League this season after a year away.