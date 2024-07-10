Talks held: Chelsea have had contact with representatives of one of Euro 2024’s best players

Chelsea have reportedly held talks over the potential transfer of RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Dani Olmo recently, even if a deal currently looks unlikely.

The same is true for Liverpool, according to the Daily Mirror, with Olmo clearly attracting some interest after impressing with both Leipzig and with the Spanish national team at Euro 2024.

Olmo has been a key player for Spain as they’ve made it to the final of Euro 2024, where they’ll face either England or the Netherlands, who meet in the other semi-final tonight, this Sunday.

Olmo looks like he’d clearly offer plenty to this struggling Chelsea side at the moment, but it seems the Blues are not currently expected to pursue a move for the 26-year-old that strongly.

The Mirror state that Liverpool are also probably not going to follow up on their interest, despite what has been reported elsewhere, so these initial contacts may not turn into anything more than that.

Olmo transfer: Chelsea and Liverpool linked, but moves considered unlikely

It seems there is still plenty of interest in Olmo, however, with the Mirror’s report claiming that clubs in the Premier League and La Liga could be set to trigger his release clause soon, before it expires.

Chelsea have perhaps decided not to pursue Olmo as they tend to go for younger players at the moment, so it’s fair to say that someone on the other side of 25 doesn’t really fit into their strategy of building for the long-term.

Having said that, some CFC supporters will surely be frustrated as the Spain international looks like just the kind of player who could complement the rest of Enzo Maresca’s squad well, giving them someone the younger players can learn from and look up to, whilst perhaps taking the pressure off the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke, who have struggled with the pressure at Stamford Bridge.