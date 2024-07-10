Video: Phil Foden shows dazzling feet before Netherlands star produces exceptional goal line clearance

Denzel Dumfries has produced an exceptional goal line clearance to deny Phil Foden in order to keep the Netherlands level with England in their Euro 2024 semi-final.

The Dutch took the lead early in the contest courtesy of a Xavi Simons stunner. England responded well to falling behind and found themselves level after Harry Kane converted a controversial penalty.

The Three Lions pressed to go in front following the Bayern Munich star’s goal and almost did just minutes after when Foden went on a dazzling run.

The Man City star showed his incredible footwork as he went close with an effort but it was blocked off of the line brilliantly by Dumfries.

The Inter defender made up for his penalty error by being in the right spot at the right time.

Watch: Denzel Dumfries denies Phil Foden with exceptional goal line block

HOW HAS THAT NOT GONE IN?! ? Foden is denied by Dumfries on the line ?#Euro2024 | #NEDENG pic.twitter.com/rFloT7eZau — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 10, 2024