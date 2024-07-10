Video: Phil Foden shows dazzling feet before Netherlands star produces exceptional goal line clearance

Manchester City
Posted by

Denzel Dumfries has produced an exceptional goal line clearance to deny Phil Foden in order to keep the Netherlands level with England in their Euro 2024 semi-final. 

The Dutch took the lead early in the contest courtesy of a Xavi Simons stunner. England responded well to falling behind and found themselves level after Harry Kane converted a controversial penalty.

The Three Lions pressed to go in front following the Bayern Munich star’s goal and almost did just minutes after when Foden went on a dazzling run.

The Man City star showed his incredible footwork as he went close with an effort but it was blocked off of the line brilliantly by Dumfries.

The Inter defender made up for his penalty error by being in the right spot at the right time.

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham lead Newcastle in race for 24-year-old Premier League ace
Video: Controversial decision leads to Harry Kane equalising for England

Watch: Denzel Dumfries denies Phil Foden with exceptional goal line block

More Stories Denzel Dumfries Phil Foden

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.