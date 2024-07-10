Jordan Pickford was every England fan and player as he celebrated Ollie Watkins’ last minute winner against the Netherlands.

With the game seemingly heading to extra time substitute Watkins received the ball in the box from Cole Palmer, turned Stefan de Vrij and fired a brilliant shot into the back of the net to spark wild celebrations on the pitch and in the stands.

Pickford wasn’t able to celebrate with his team-mates as he was down the opposite end of the pitch but he still had his own celebrations.

The 30-year-old did a knee slide and pumped his fists before lying on the pitch, he then got up pumped his fists some more, hit his chest and shouted at what must have been England fans behind his goal.

England face Spain in Sunday’s final and a win would see them end their 58-year wait for an international title.

