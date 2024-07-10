“Referee was the Man of the Match!” – Pundit slams Felix Zwayer for controversial Harry Kane penalty call

Patrice Evra has branded referee Felix Zwayer as man of the match after England’s controversial win over the Netherlands in tonight’s Euro 2024 semi-final.

Ollie Watkins scored for England in stoppage time to give Gareth Southgate’s side a memorable 2-1 victory over the Dutch national side, who had earlier taken the lead through a fantastic strike by Xavi Simons.

There was also a highly controversial moment, however, as the referee decided to give Harry Kane a penalty in the first half, for which even the most die-hard England fans was just clearly the wrong decision.

Former Manchester United and France defender Evra was clearly not impressed and he hit out at the referee’s decision, saying he was man of the match…

????| Patrice Evra: “For me in this match, the referee was the Man of the Match.” ?? pic.twitter.com/L9hFNhdvwb — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) July 10, 2024

For now, England won’t care about getting a bit of help, as they were more than worthy winners in the end in what was probably their best all-round performance of the Euros so far.

In earlier games, England weren’t particularly impressive and scraped through, but they played some fine football against the Netherlands and may well have found the win anyway even if not for the rather generous penalty in Kane’s favour.

England will now take on Spain in Sunday’s final after they beat France in the other semi-final tie on Tuesday.