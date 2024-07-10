Watch: Roy Keane’s hilarious reaction to England’s last-gasp winner against Netherlands caught on camera

In a match filled with drama and controversy, England secured their spot in the Euro 2024 final with a last-gasp 2-1 victory over the Netherlands.

The dramatic winner, scored by Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins in the 90th minute, prompted wild celebrations among English fans and pundits alike. However, one man remained notably unmoved: Roy Keane.

How to buy tickets for England vs Spain

Xavi Simons had given the Dutch an early lead with a superb goal from distance, but England quickly equalised through a controversial penalty awarded to Harry Kane. Kane’s spot-kick levelled the score, setting the stage for a thrilling finale.

Just as the match looked set to go to extra-time, Watkins scored a brilliant goal, sending England into the finals and sparking joyous celebrations from Gary Neville and Ian Wright, who were on punditry duty for ITV.

While his colleagues erupted with joy, the Irishman Keane maintained his characteristic stoicism. He simply held a smile before moving a few inches to the side as he looked over the studio balcony during replays of England’s historic moment.

To be fair, he did quite well to not show his displeasure. Watch his comical reaction below: