Watch: More controversy as new clip shows Saka handled the ball twice before the Harry Kane penalty incident

England clinched a dramatic 2-1 victory over the Netherlands with a 90th-minute winner to secure their place in the Euro 2024 final.

However, the match was overshadowed by several contentious decisions, most notably a first-half penalty that has sparked widespread debate.

Harry Kane was awarded a penalty when Denzel Dumfries attempted to block his shot, resulting in Kane falling and clutching his ankles.

Fans were left shocked when the referee overturned his decision and awarded a penalty after reviewing on the pitchside VAR monitor.

Gary Neville called the decision a disgrace, while Van Dijk did not hold back either, taking a jibe at the referee post defeat.

Adding to the controversy, a new video clip circulating on social media reveals that Bukayo Saka appeared to handle the ball twice just before the penalty incident.

This has raised questions about why the VAR did not consider the potential handball while reviewing the penalty decision.

The Netherlands were 100% robbed! VAR even missed or didn't care about Saka's handball on both hands before the penalty situation. Lucky England should thank the refs.#NEDENG #Eurocopa2024 https://t.co/U8lWR2DbOk pic.twitter.com/bcOTW5OZ2W — Tribalgooner (@Tribalgooner91) July 10, 2024

Despite the Dutch feeling hard done by, England will not dwell on the controversy as they prepare for their second consecutive Euro final. Their last attempt saw them fall short, losing to Italy on penalties. Now, England fans are hoping that the team can finally “bring it home” this time.