Gareth Southgate believes England’s last gasp victory against the Netherland’s has to be his best as England manager.

With the game seemingly heading to extra time, Ollie Watkins, who was introduced with ten minutes remaining scored a last minute winner as he turned Stefan de Vrij in the box and fired a brilliant shot past Bart Verbruggen.

It means England have made consecutive European finals and Spain now stand in their way of a first trophy since 1966.

Southgate was hyped at full time as he pumped his fists and roared at the England supporters in the crowd, and he’s now the only England manager to make the final of two international tournaments.

After the game Southgate described the win as his best night as England manager and was delighted with how his side had played.

