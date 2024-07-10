(Video) Gareth Southgate hyped in full time celebrations as England reach Euro 2024 final

International Football
Gareth Southgate has guided England to their second consecutive European Championships final following a last gasp win against the Netherlands.

With the game seemingly heading to extra time substitute Ollie Watkins received the ball in the box, turned Stefan de Vrij and fired a brilliant shot into the back of the net to send England players and fans wild.

It means England will now face Spain in Sunday’s final and Southgate will be hoping they can go one better than the final against Italy at Wembley in 2021.

Southgate has come in for criticism this tournament over England’s style of play, but ultimately tournament football is a results based business and the Three Lions find themselves in another final.

At full time Southgate was hyped as he pumped his fists and roared at the England fans in the stands, and he’s now the first England manager ever to reach two major international finals.

