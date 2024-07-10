Tottenham are ahead of Newcastle in the race for Wolves star Pedro Neto as he’s attracted by the prospect of Europa League football according to reports.

Spurs are looking to strengthen a squad which missed out on Champions League football last season and have added talented teenager Archie Gray to their ranks from Leeds, whilst they have also extended Timo Werner’s loan move from RB Leipzig.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are known to be looking for more attacking reinforcements and have identified Neto as a target.

Tottenham ahead of Newcastle in the race for Neto

Neto has been one of Wolves’ best players over the years, but injury issues limited him to 24 appearances in all competitions last season, and he scored three goals and provided 11 assists.

Wolves know they are likely going to have to sell one or more of their key players this summer, but having sold Max Kilman to West Ham in a deal worth £40m they may not be under as much pressure to part ways with Neto.

The 24-year-old can now fully focus on his future following Portugal’s elimination from Euro 2024 and is attracting interest from Premier League clubs.

GIVEMESPORT report that Spurs have the edge over Newcastle in the race for the Portugal international because they can offer Europa League football, whilst the opportunity to live in London is also thought to be attractive.

The report adds that two other Premier League clubs have been made aware of Neto’s availability and could make a move before the season starts.

GIVEMESPORT state that Neto’s agent Jorge Mendes could look to create a bidding war for his client amongst potential suitors.

Wolves are thought to value the Portuguese at around £60m and it’s likely any opening bid from Tottenham would be below that mark as they look to test the waters.

Spurs are also thought to be interested in Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze and it would seem unlikely they would go in for both players, so they will seemingly have a decision to make.