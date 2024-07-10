Potentially worrying development as Newcastle United expected to see key figure leave

Newcastle United may reportedly be set to see a key figure leave the club soon in the form of Amanda Staveley as she prepares to quit her role at the club.

The Magpies have been under Saudi ownership for the last few years, becoming more competitive in the Premier League and even making it back into the Champions League group stage for the 2023/24 campaign.

Staveley played a major role in the Saudi investment in Newcastle, but she’s now expected to leave St James’ Park and may not be replaced in the short-term, according to the Sun.

Some NUFC fans will undoubtedly be worried about this development and what it could mean for the future of the club, with Staveley one of their main shareholders and often representing them at Premier League meetings.

Staveley is also known to be popular with Newcastle fans, becoming one of the main faces of the ownership of the club in the last few years.

It remains to be seen what this will mean for the overall structure at Newcastle, especially as they’ve also just suffered the blow of losing Dan Ashworth to Manchester United.

Ashworth was a key part of Newcastle transfers but has now made the move to become the director of football at Old Trafford, so that’s two big and experienced names leaving the club in a short space of time.