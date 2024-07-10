Arsenal “have accepted” final transfer proposal for 24-year-old as exit moves a step closer

Arsenal have reportedly accepted a transfer bid from Lazio for out-of-favour left-back Nuno Tavares as he closes in on a permanent move away from the club following a couple of loan spells.

Tavares spent last season at Nottingham Forest, and previously had a spell at Marseille as well, and it now seems he’s edging closer to a move to Lazio as Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal have accepted a bid in the region of €7-8m for the 24-year-old.

See below for details from Romano as he says Tavares is now finalising discussions over personal terms as the deal edges closer, with the Gunners likely to be pleased to have the Portuguese defender off their books after he failed to make much of an impression in his time at the Emirates Stadium…

?? Arsenal have accepted Lazio final proposal to sign Nuno Tavares on loan with obligation to buy, fee around €7/8m. Arsenal will also have sell-on clause. Negotiations are ongoing with Tavares agents on personal terms. pic.twitter.com/h9HUPi9opG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 10, 2024

Tavares transfer exit surely the best option for all parties involved

Tavares looked an exciting prospect when he first joined Arsenal from Benfica a few years ago, but Mikel Arteta has quite quickly raised the standards at the north London club, so it’s not too surprising to see that he’s now surplus to requirements and will have to attempt to revive his career elsewhere.

Tavares had mixed success in his spells on loan, but he’ll now hope he can get back to his best at Lazio and revive his career with the benefit of a more settled permanent transfer that can give him more time to settle in and adapt to his new surroundings.

It can’t be easy going out on loan a lot and changing clubs too frequently, so it will be interesting to see if this benefits Tavares in the near future.

If Tavares ends up improving a lot at Lazio, Arsenal also seem to have the security of a sell-on clause for the future in case there’s money to be made from a future big move, according to Romano.