Tottenham willing to lose over £20m in order to offload 27-year-old flop

Tottenham Hotspur need to have a decent transfer window this summer if they’re to improve on their fifth placed finish last season.

The North Londoners looked odds on at one point to qualify for next season’s Champions League, but they were eventually beaten to the post by Aston Villa.

Just two points separated them from Unai Emery’s side at the end of the campaign, and with Spurs losing five of their last seven matches in the English top-flight, winning the other two against relegated Burnley and Sheffield United, they’ve really only got themselves to blame.

Tottenham prepare to cash in on Sergio Reguilon

That’s all in the past of course, and Ange Postecoglou will surely want everyone to be looking forward and willing to correct the mistakes of the past 12 months.

The squad started like a house on fire under the Australian and it wasn’t long before his name was heartily being sung from the stands, however, the longer the season went on, the more marked the drop off in performance became.

One player that can’t be blamed for Spurs’ malaise is Sergio Reguilon, as he was sent on loan to Man United and then Brentford for the entirety of the campaign.

Now Football Insider are reporting that the North Londoners are looking to cash in. That said, the outlet suggest a fee of just £10m will be enough to prise him from Tottenham, who paid a whopping £32m for him back in 2020.

It isn’t clear at this point if there are any interested parties, even though they might consider Reguilon as a bargain signing.

At 27, it’s generally thought to be about the time a player peaks, and with years still ahead of him in the game, £10m is peanuts.

Any sale would get his wages off the books too, and would leave Tottenham in the enviable position of being able to utilise those funds elsewhere.