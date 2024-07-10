Transfer news: Yoro Man Utd bid accepted, Calafiori Arsenal latest, Grealish Man City future & more

This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive transfer news via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

One in, one out up front for Manchester United

Manchester United have reached an agreement in principle with Marseille over the sale of Mason Greenwood. This was one of the main missions for Man United this summer, and now the agreement between the clubs is done, so we’re now just waiting for a full agreement with the player. Marseille already have the green light from Greenwood, who is tempted by the project and the club and working under Roberto de Zerbi, but we’re still waiting on the contracts.

It will now be time to finalise the salary and also there are specific bonuses wanted by Greenwood, so there are still some details to be discussed between the player and Marseille, but the agreement between the clubs is done. Greenwood will join for €31m with add-ons included as part of this package, and, an important detail, Man United will have a future sell-on clause worth almost 50%.

This is a big percentage, and it’s because Manchester United feel that after Marseille we could see Greenwood join another big club in Europe, so they want the opportunity to make more money from his future sale.

This money will be important for Man United to reinvest in some positions. One of those positions is the striker, and with Joshua Zirkzee everything is going to plan. The ‘here we go’ is coming, it’s just Manchester United deciding how to proceed – they could pay the release clause at Bologna, or pay slightly above it but then get better payment terms, allowing them to pay it over maybe three, four or five years.

For now, United are still discussing this point, as soon as they clarify this the deal will get done. So it’s just a matter of time, we can just wait for Man United to decide soon which way they want to follow. But it’s all agreed with Zirkzee for a five-year contract, valid until June 2029… he’s waiting for Man United. Let’s see what the clubs agree, but after the Euros it could be soon that we see Zirkzee become the first new signing of the INEOS era.

Leny Yoro bid accepted, but Man United still pursuing other centre-backs as well

Another big story from yesterday was Man United’s official bid for Leny Yoro, which was accepted by Lille. The club president Olivier Letang is now pushing for Yoro to join Man United, as that is now the best proposal they have on the table – it’s €50m plus add-ons that could take the deal up to €60m.

So, Man United are offering big money to Lille to anticipate all the other clubs, but now the decision is for Yoro. Lille hope he will decide to go Old Trafford, but Real Madrid are still there, they are still confident and feel they are in control. Why? Because Real Madrid have been very clear – the only way to close the deal is on their conditions, they will not over-pay for Yoro when he’s due to be out of contract next summer. Real Madrid are ready to wait to get the deal done on their terms, or to even close the deal on a free transfer next summer because they know Yoro will not sign a new deal, and that he wants to join Real Madrid.

Now it’s on Yoro and his decision – will he accept Man United or wait for Real Madrid? Real Madrid know that Yoro’s dream is to play for them, and also Man United won’t wait forever because they are also looking at other centre-backs and they don’t want this to be something that drags on throughout the summer. Man United wanted to try and show ambition, so it’s never a wasted effort or something negative, in my opinion. They tried to be ‘aggressive’ in a positive sense, trying to show their intentions…now it’s on Yoro.

As previously reported, Matthijs de Ligt is another of their defensive targets, and talks are ongoing with Bayern Munich. Man United are very confident as their agreement with the player is almost done, they’re working on the final details, but De Ligt wants to join Man United, so it’s now about finding an agreement with Bayern.

Jarrad Branthwaite is another defender United have been trying to sign, and they’ve now had two bids rejected by Everton. The second bid was £45m plus add-ons, but Everton said no and keep mentioning other recent expensive centre-backs like Harry Maguire, Wesley Fofana and Josko Gvardiol. Everton do not feel any pressure to sell Branthwaite, but United are still thinking of the player.

In midfield, talks are ongoing for Manuel Ugarte. Manchester United are keen on the Uruguay international, and he’s keen on the move as well. It depends on the clubs as Man United and PSG are in contact but not close to getting the deal done yet. Negotiations are needed, and it could take some days as PSG insist on there being other clubs also showing a concrete interest in Ugarte.

In other news…

Riccardo Calafiori – Negotiations are still ongoing between Arsenal and Bologna for Riccardo Calafiori. It’s not a done deal yet between clubs, only done on player side with a five-year contract agreed but still discussing the fee, deal structure, add-ons and more. We can just wait and see what happens between Arsenal and Bologna. Calafiori wants Arsenal and is waiting for Arsenal.

Mikel Merino – The Spain midfielder is on the list at Barcelona for sure, appreciated by the board; Arsenal have also been tracking him as he’s considered a good market opportunity with one year left on his contract, while Mikel Arteta also follows Real Sociedad regularly. Let’s see what happens, it’s still early for this one with all options open.

Jack Grealish – There have been some new rumours about Jack Grealish and his future at Manchester City possibly being in doubt. Still, I can honestly say I don’t have any concrete info on Grealish now. I’m not hearing anything new, decisions, bid or anything… it’s all quiet around him at Man City now. We will see.