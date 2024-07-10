Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte is keen on a transfer to Manchester United, but other clubs could get involved, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Man Utd’s talks over Ugarte remain ongoing, but with nothing advanced or close to being completed just yet.

Still, it seems clear the Red Devils are keen to sign the Uruguay international, and the player would also welcome the opportunity to move to Old Trafford, so that’s certainly a positive update for the Premier League giants.

It remains to be seen if this will go any further, but United fans will surely be pleased by this update, but it seems Romano believes PSG think other teams could get involved in the race for his signature as well, perhaps creating a bidding war, which would obviously be an ideal scenario for the Ligue 1 giants.

Ugarte transfer: Fabrizio Romano’s update on Man Utd interest

“In midfield, talks are ongoing for Manuel Ugarte. Manchester United are keen on the Uruguay international, and he’s keen on the move as well,” Romano said.

“It depends on the clubs as Man United and PSG are in contact but not close to getting the deal done yet. Negotiations are needed, and it could take some days as PSG insist on there being other clubs also showing a concrete interest in Ugarte.”

Ugarte hasn’t always been at his best for PSG but he looked impressive at former club Sporting Lisbon, so could well prove to be an upgrade on the ageing and out-of-form Casemiro at United, while there’s also surely a need to make changes in that position after the lack of impact made by Sofyan Amrabat during his loan from Fiorentina last season.

French football expert Jonathan Johnson also provided us with some insight into the Ugarte MUFC situation in his column last week.