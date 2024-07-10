Uruguay Manager Reveals Key Defensive Strategy Against Liverpool Star

Colombia and Uruguay finished top of their respective groups during this 2024 Copa America. James Rodríguez has been one of the stars for the Colombians, but La Celeste manager Marcelo Bielsa’s attention is focused on Liverpool standout Luis Diaz.

Rodríguez is stealing the headlines having one goal and five assists in four matches. However, Uruguay’s defensive game plan concentrates on Diaz, and Bielsa, speaking to the media on Tuesday, noted that his team cannot afford to give Diaz space.

In the 5-0 win over Panama, Diaz scored a heads-up goal, and it seems the former Leeds United manager wants to avoid his team making the same mistakes as the Central American side.

“If we defend with 40 meters behind us, Díaz is going to thrive,” Bielsa told the media (h/t Diario AS). “He loves having space behind him, and even if we defend right in front of the goal, he’ll still find ways to take advantage. In games, you aim to stop the opponent from attacking while trying to create your own chances. But if you can’t dominate in the opponent’s half, people always ask about a plan B.

“There isn’t one; you just have to execute plan A as best as possible. A compact team aims to attack because it means control, but if they can’t, they need to know how to defend. We attack better than we defend, and Colombia is the same. We defend when needed, and then we just have to see what happens.”

Colombia will look to continue their impressive run under manager Nestor Lorenzo. They’re currently on a 27-match unbeaten streak, and this run will either continue with a win over Uruguay or end with a loss and fall short of reaching the Copa America final.