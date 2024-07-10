“Says it all…” – Virgil van Dijk noticed referee clearly realised his mistake in England win vs Netherlands

Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk was clearly not happy with the controversial refereeing that saw England awarded a penalty in Wednesday night’s Euro 2024 semi-final.

Van Dijk spoke after the game and did not look at all happy after what will have been a heart-breaking defeat for his country as Ollie Watkins scored a late goal to book a place up against Spain in this Sunday’s final.

Watch below as Van Dijk is asked about England’s penalty in the first half, which came after the referee initially waved it away but then checked VAR and changed his mind, giving Harry Kane the chance to equalise from the spot…

"It says it all that the ref went in quite quickly after the game and had no time to shake his hand." A visibly emotional Virgil Van Dijk talks to @CarrrieBrownTV after the controversial penalty decision!#EURO2024 | #beINEURO | #HomeofEuro | #LFC pic.twitter.com/ly25fFLVQD — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) July 10, 2024

Van Dijk feels the referee knew he’d got it wrong as he made his way off the pitch quickly at the end, meaning the Netherlands players didn’t get the chance to speak to him.

England fans won’t care right now as Gareth Southgate prepares for a second Euros final in a row, with the Three Lions now getting the chance to make up for that hugely disappointing night against Italy in the final three years ago.

Still, refereeing decisions, particularly since the introduction of VAR, continue to get a lot of attention in the biggest matches, and it perhaps doesn’t bode well that such a major error was made in a big game like this, with the final now just a few days away.