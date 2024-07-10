Video: Zlatan trolling Speed over the Messi/Ronaldo debate is the best clip you’ll see this year

AC Milan
Posted by

Known for his over the top reactions at sporting events worldwide and for his love of Cristiano Ronaldo in particular, popular live streamer, IShowSpeed, was hilariously trolled by Zlatan Ibrahimovic during a visit to Milan.

Sat in the back seat of a car, Speed tried to get Zlatan involved in the Messi and Ronaldo debate.

More Stories / Latest News
Maresca to decide if €35m-rated Chelsea ace can join Juventus
West Ham get their answer after submitting huge offer for Euro 2024 hero
Photo: Bayern Munich on alert as star defender suffers injury during Argentina-Canada clash

It’s a debate that has raged for years, with cogent reasons for either to be considered as the GOAT.

Clearly, Speed wasn’t in tune with Zlatan’s own brand of comedy when the Swede answered the question…

Pictures via Speed Updates on X (taken from IShowSpeedSUI live stream)

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo IShowSpeed Lionel Messi Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.