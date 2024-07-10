Video: Zlatan trolling Speed over the Messi/Ronaldo debate is the best clip you’ll see this year

Known for his over the top reactions at sporting events worldwide and for his love of Cristiano Ronaldo in particular, popular live streamer, IShowSpeed, was hilariously trolled by Zlatan Ibrahimovic during a visit to Milan.

Sat in the back seat of a car, Speed tried to get Zlatan involved in the Messi and Ronaldo debate.

It’s a debate that has raged for years, with cogent reasons for either to be considered as the GOAT.

Clearly, Speed wasn’t in tune with Zlatan’s own brand of comedy when the Swede answered the question…

Speed ask Zlatan Ibrahimovi? Messi or Ronaldo ??pic.twitter.com/FgcCvwHSH7 — Speedy Updates (@SpeedUpdates1) July 9, 2024

Pictures via Speed Updates on X (taken from IShowSpeedSUI live stream)