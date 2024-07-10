England hero Ollie Watkins does something that’s never been done in European Championship history

England striker Ollie Watkins provided a moment that fans of the Three Lions will remember forever with his last-minute goal to send Gareth Southgate’s side into the final of Euro 2024.

Watkins came off the bench to power home a superb late goal against the Netherlands, setting up a final clash against Spain this weekend in what promises to be an intriguing clash and a huge chance for England to win the first trophy for the men’s team since the World Cup all the way back in 1966.

Watkins hasn’t had that many opportunities for England due to the presence of Harry Kane up front, but he took his opportunity tonight after Southgate brought him on, and he’s now made a piece of history at the Euros, as per Squawka’s post below…

Ollie Watkins is the first substitute to score a 90th-minute winning goal in a European Championship knockout tie. The Super Villan becomes the Super Sub. ????#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/9vcMiX2snD — Squawka (@Squawka) July 10, 2024

Watkins has surely set a record here that we won’t see broken for a long time, with the Aston Villa front-man truly rising to the big occasion by coming off the bench and scoring such a decisive and late goal.

How to buy tickets for England vs Spain

The 28-year-old might even feel he’s shown he should be starting for England, with Kane not exactly having the best tournament overall, even if it’s hard to imagine Southgate risking dropping the Bayern Munich striker and his captain for such a big game this weekend.

Still, it’ll be good for England fans to know Watkins is an option on the bench again if they need him!