“I swear on my life…” – Ollie Watkins reveals incredible prediction with Chelsea star before England winner

England striker Ollie Watkins has revealed he almost perfectly predicted what would happen when he and Cole Palmer came off the bench in Wednesday night’s famous Euro 2024 semi-final win over the Netherlands.

Watkins scored from a Palmer assist in stoppage time to send England through to their second Euros final in a row, and they’ll now be taking on Spain this weekend as they look to make up for that painful defeat on penalties to Italy three years ago.

But as well as scoring goals, Watkins might be someone to ask for the lottery numbers as well, as he spoke after the game claiming that he predicted he’d score and that Chelsea playmaker Palmer would set him up.

Watch below as a delighted Watkins talks through that big moment for England…

?? 'I said to Cole Palmer, "We're coming on today and you're going to set me up." ? Ollie called it.#Euro2024 | #NEDENG | ?? @gabrielclarke05 pic.twitter.com/ywUXkXctTd — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 10, 2024

Watkins seemed over the moon with his impact for England, admitting he’d had to be patient in this tournament as manager Gareth Southgate hasn’t always utilised his subs that well.

Still, this time the Three Lions boss clearly got it spot on, and Watkins obviously had a good feeling about the changes as well as he nailed his prediction.

Harry Kane is surely undroppable for England, but Watkins clearly has it in him to decide these big games and fans will be hoping he gets another chance to be the country’s super-sub this weekend!