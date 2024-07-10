Ollie Watkins came off the bench to score a last minute winner to send England to the final of Euro 2024.

The Aston Villa man has played a bit part role for England in Germany and Gareth Southgate turned to the 28-year-old with ten minutes remaining as he replaced Harry Kane.

How to buy tickets for England vs Spain

Watkins had the exact impact Southgate was looking for and with the game seemingly heading to extra time Watkins received the ball from Cole Palmer, turned Stefan de Vrij in the box and fired a brilliant shot past Bart Verbruggen in the Dutch goal.

England had been behind after Xavi Simons gave the Netherlands the lead inside the first ten minutes before Harry Kane equalised from the penalty spot.

The Three Lions will now face Spain in Sunday’s final and are just one win away from ending a 58-year wait for a major title.

Watch Watkins send England to Euro 2024 final