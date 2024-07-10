West Ham leading chase for €30m-rated defensive ace

West Ham certainly appear to have their act together in this summer’s transfer window.

Though some targets have already slipped through their fingers, others have already put pen to paper and it seems that technical director, Tim Steidten, isn’t going to rest until he’s built a squad that Julen Lopetegui is happy with.

According to CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of the Hammers’ transfer plans, Ajax’s 24-year-old defender, Josip Sutalo, is of interest.

West Ham want Josip Sutalo

The Bosnian, who actually represents the Croatian national team, has also been watched by Fulham and Brighton and Hove Albion.

It’s understood that West Ham are leading the race because of their recent dealings with the Dutch giants, from whom they signed Edson Alvarez and Mo Kudus.

Both of those players have settled in at the London Stadium wonderfully well, and if they’re able to land Sutalo too, it’ll be a great hat-trick for the East Londoners.

Ajax are seemingly not pushing their man out of the exit door but are understood to value him at somewhere between €25m and €30m.

Fulham are unlikely to do business at that price, though the Hammers and the Seagulls are expected to come in with first offers around the €20m-€23m mark.

From the player’s point of view, Ajax are in the Europa League qualifiers and, if they manage to negotiate them successfully, will have a European campaign to look forward to.

None of West Ham, Brighton or Fulham can offer Sutalo that, though the standard of football domestically week in and week out will be far higher than what he’s used to.

Were the Dutch side to therefore accept any offers for his services, it leaves the defender with quite the conundrum.