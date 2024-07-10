West Ham get their answer after submitting huge offer for Euro 2024 hero

So far this summer it appears that West Ham United have been one of the more active clubs in the transfer market.

Clearly keen to impress new first-team coach, Julen Lopetegui, technical director Tim Steidten is working overtime to try and bring the players in that the Spaniard wants.

Max Kilman and Luis Guilherme are just two that have already been secured with others expected to be landed before the start of the 2024/24 campaign.

Mikautadze turns West Ham down

One player that Le10 Sport noted that the Hammers had made by far the biggest bid for out of those clubs interested is Georgia’s Euro 2024 hero, Georges Mikautadze.

His club, Metz, had hoped for €20m as a transfer fee, with the outlet saying that West Ham’s offer was well above that.

However, a more recent Le10 Sport report now suggests that the player has no interest in playing for the club because they’re not in European competition next season.

That’s a situation that the East Londoners may find crops up again and again this summer.

For all of their attempts to move forward, and away from what was, frankly, a stale style of football under David Moyes, West Ham are still just a mid-table Premier League side when all is said and done.

No player worth their salt will want to sign for them simply because all they can offer at present is the dream of what might be to come.

Top class players want to be involved in any European campaign as a bare minimum, with the idea that the Champions League is a reachable goal.

That’s likely to be where Lopetegui sees the Hammers going to, but they’re not there yet and that will likely be a problem for them this summer.