World class winger liked by Arsenal and Chelsea has agreed terms with La Liga giants

Both Arsenal and Chelsea will want to be busy in the transfer market this summer as they look to sign the players that can bring them closer to winning some long-overdue silverware.

For the Gunners the Premier League title certainly isn’t out of reach, as they showed last season when battling Pep Guardiola’s Man City side right to the very end of the campaign.

Chelsea are not quite at the level of their London rivals yet, though a cup run in 2024/25 certainly isn’t beyond the realms of possibility.

Barcelona agree terms with Arsenal and Chelsea target Nico Williams

In order to help either side fulfil their ambitions, they need to improve their squads, and one player who would absolutely do so is none other than Athletic Club de Bilbao’s lightning-fast winger, Nico Williams.

TeamTalk note the interest of the Blues, whilst The Athletic (subscription required) suggest that Williams remains a priority target for the Gunners.

Both are set to be disappointed, however, as Sport have reported that the player has agreed personal terms with Barcelona.

The only possible ray of light that both of the London clubs have now is that the Catalan giants struggle to get the money together to pay the player’s release clause.

The last few years have been awful for Barcelona in terms of their finances, but if they’re able to land Williams, it would be a real statement of intent.

Having him on one wing and Lamine Yamal on the other – for club and country – would make Barca a real threat going forward.

Clearly nothing is going to happen until Spain have completed their European Championship, and at this stage they appear odds on to win the trophy, even if England or the Netherlands will have something to say about that.