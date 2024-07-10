Exclusive: Manchester United ‘aggressive’ transfer approach won’t be wasted effort, says expert

Manchester United are being ‘aggressive’ in their transfer approach for Lille defender Leny Yoro, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Man Utd have had a bid accepted by Lille for the young French centre-back, but that Real Madrid remain confident that they’re the favourites for this deal.

Yoro himself wants to join Real Madrid, so the Spanish giants remain optimistic about their chances, and are prepared to wait for the player if need be, rather than paying up and meeting Lille’s demands for the 18-year-old this summer.

Obviously from Lille’s perspective, they want to avoid the possibility of losing Yoro on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer, so they’re now pushing for the teenager to accept the chance to join United.

Romano does not believe this will be a wasted effort by MUFC, even if they don’t end up being able to persuade Yoro to join them over Real, with the club showing their ‘aggressive’ transfer strategy.

Yoro transfer: Man United’s aggressive approach praised by Romano

“Another big story from yesterday was Man United’s official bid for Leny Yoro, which was accepted by Lille,” Romano said.

“The club president Olivier Letang is now pushing for Yoro to join Man United, as that is now the best proposal they have on the table – it’s €50m plus add-ons that could take the deal up to €60m.

“So, Man United are offering big money to Lille to anticipate all the other clubs, but now the decision is for Yoro. Lille hope he will decide to go Old Trafford, but Real Madrid are still there, they are still confident and feel they are in control. Why? Because Real Madrid have been very clear – the only way to close the deal is on their conditions, they will not over-pay for Yoro when he’s due to be out of contract next summer.

“Real Madrid are ready to wait to get the deal done on their terms, or to even close the deal on a free transfer next summer because they know Yoro will not sign a new deal, and that he wants to join Real Madrid.

“Now it’s on Yoro and his decision – will he accept Man United or wait for Real Madrid? Real Madrid know that Yoro’s dream is to play for them, and also Man United won’t wait forever because they are also looking at other centre-backs and they don’t want this to be something that drags on throughout the summer.

“Man United wanted to try and show ambition, so it’s never a wasted effort or something negative, in my opinion. They tried to be ‘aggressive’ in a positive sense, trying to show their intentions…now it’s on Yoro.”