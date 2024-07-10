Manchester United are making progress on their transfer deal for Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee, with Fabrizio Romano saying it looks like just a matter of time before it’s done.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Zirkzee has agreed a five-year contract to join Man Utd, with everything going to plan so far.

One imagines it won’t be too long now before there’s a full agreement on this deal, with Romano stating that United and Bologna now need to negotiate, with the Red Devils trying to work out if they should simply trigger Zirkzee’s release clause, or perhaps try a different structure that could allow them to pay the Serie A giants in instalments over the next few years.

Zirkzee looks an exciting young talent, so United fans will no doubt hope the final details of this move can happen soon so the Netherlands international can move to Old Trafford and add some much-needed spark to Erik ten Hag’s attack.

Zirkzee transfer: Man United move just a matter of time, says Romano

“With Joshua Zirkzee everything is going to plan. The ‘here we go’ is coming, it’s just Manchester United deciding how to proceed – they could pay the release clause at Bologna, or pay slightly above it but then get better payment terms, allowing them to pay it over maybe three, four or five years,” Romano said.

“For now, United are still discussing this point, as soon as they clarify this the deal will get done. So it’s just a matter of time, we can just wait for Man United to decide soon which way they want to follow. But it’s all agreed with Zirkzee for a five-year contract, valid until June 2029… he’s waiting for Man United.

“Let’s see what the clubs agree, but after the Euros it could be soon that we see Zirkzee become the first new signing of the INEOS era.”