Uruguay have missed their scoring chances in their Copa America semifinal contest against Colombia. As a result, this opened the door for Los Cafeteros to take advantage and score the opening goal over Uruguay.

Off a corner kick set piece, Crystal Palace midfielder Jefferson Lerma gave Colombia the 1-0 advantage as the 29-year-old connected on a header that found the back of the net on the corner kick set piece. Moreover, James Rodríguez provided the assist as his impressive tournament continues.