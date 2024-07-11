Colombia took a 1-0 lead over Uruguay in the 2024 Copa America semifinal after a goal from Crystal Palace’s Jefferson Lerma. However, his teammate Daniel Muñoz committed a grave mistake as he elbowed Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

Muñoz received a red card late in the first half and his mistake now leaves Colombia playing with 10 men for the entire second half. The Colombians will look to hold onto their advantage while Uruguay looks to make the most of playing with 11 men.