Former Everton ace, Crystal Palace star shine in top Copa America stat

Colombia are on an impressive run in this 2024 Copa America tournament, and two of the players who have starred in this competition are former Everton player James Rodríguez and Crystal Palace defender Daniel Muñoz.

Rodríguez had one goal and five assists heading into the semifinal against Uruguay while Muñoz has two goals and one assist. WhoScored.com highlighted a stat that shows how notable these two players have been for Colombia and that they are among the best talents in this tournament.

According to the statistical outlet, Rodríguez (6) and Muñoz (3) are in the top four regarding the most direct goal involvements at the 2024 Copa America. Rodríguez assisted in the semifinal match against Uruguay, so the 32-year-old now has seven goal involvements.

Most direct goal involvements at the 2024 Copa America: ? 6 – James Rodríguez ??

? 4 – Lautaro Martínez ??

? 4 – Salomón Rondón ??

? 3 – Daniel Muñoz ??

? 3 – Maximiliano Araújo ??

? 3 – Jhon Córdoba ??#CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/VhNSBPvTma — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) July 10, 2024

Regardless of what happens in the semifinals, these two players have shown themselves among South America’s top talents. Muñoz’s form bodes well for Crystal Palace, as the squad will get back a defender who is riding on ultra-confidence.

Last season, for Crystal Palace, Muñoz registered four assists in 16 Premier League matches, and the Colombian’s next campaign could be an outstanding one.