Uruguay crashed out of the 2024 Copa America final, losing to Colombia 1-0 in the semifinals despite having a man advantage for the entire second half. As a result, there was likely frustration within the squad, and it bled out as two star players were in altercations with fans.

After the loss, Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez was one of the Uruguayan players throwing punches at fans. Nonetheless, there’s no further context yet as to why he and other players were in this altercation.