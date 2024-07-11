After Uruguay’s 1-0 loss to Colombia, Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez was one of the Uruguayan players throwing punches at fans. Nonetheless, there’s no further context yet as to why he and other players were in this altercation.

Once the players were removed from the stands, a video from TUDN Mexico showed an emotional Nunez being hugged by someone who was likely attempting to counsel the player.

In the next few hours, there should be statements from all involved and probable punishments for the players from CONMEBOL.